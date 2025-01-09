Begin typing your search...

    PM Modi flags off Pravasi Bharatiya Express

    The train started its three-week journey from the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 Jan 2025 12:11 PM IST
    PM Modi flags off Pravasi Bharatiya Express
    X

    PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

    BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora.

    The train started its three-week journey from the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.

    This train will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance across the country.

    Modi flagged off the train from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar.

    Prime Minister Narendra ModiPravasi Bharatiya Express
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick