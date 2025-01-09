PM Modi flags off Pravasi Bharatiya Express

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora.

The train started its three-week journey from the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.

This train will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance across the country.

Modi flagged off the train from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar.