PM Modi ended military conflict with Pak within 5 hrs of getting Trump’s instruction, claims Rahul Gandhi

MUZAFFARPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to call off the military conflict with Pakistan in May “within five hours” of being asked to do so by US President Donald Trump.

The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha was addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where he was joined by INDIA bloc partners M K Stalin of the DMK and Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, among others, as part of the state-wide “Voter Adhikar Yatra”.

"You know what Trump has said today? He has said that at the height of tensions with Pakistan, he called up Modi and peremptorily told him to stop the fight within 24 hours. And Modi obeyed promptly. He was given 24 hours, but he did as directed by Trump in five hours," alleged the former Congress president.

The allusion was to a video of Trump in which he can be seen addressing a cabinet meeting at the White House.

The US President has been insisting that the standoff between India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, was brought to a halt upon his “intervention”, a claim that has been rejected by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The centre government asserted that India and Pakistan halted their military actions in May following direct talks between their militaries without any mediation by the US.

Gandhi trained his guns at the media, saying "the media will not show you what Trump has said since it cares only for Modi and his friendly business tycoons and not people like me, Stalin or Tejashwi".

The Congress leader, whose fortnight-long yatra against special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has three more days to go, vowed, "I have come out with lots of evidence to suggest that votes have been stolen for the benefit of the BJP. In the days to come, I will come up with more evidence."

He also said the “Gujarat model”, which was touted by Modi when he was the chief minister of the western state, was “all about 'vote chori'. The BJP started stealing people's votes from there. The BJP, Modi and Shah win polls by stealing votes with the help of the EC”.

The Rae Bareli MP also voiced strong disapproval of the deletion of names of 65 lakh people, declared as “dead”, “shifted” or “absent” from draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

“Thousands of people in Bihar have complained to us that their names have been wrongly deleted. So much so that many living people have been shown as dead (in draft rolls)”, Gandhi claimed.

He alleged, “The EC is deleting names of not the rich but Dalits, OBCs, extremely backward classes and the minorities. It is doing so because the BJP, which rules the Centre, does not want the voice of the common people to be heard”.