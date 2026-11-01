PM Modi cities World Bank report to highlight 'historic' fall in India's extreme poverty

Citing the World Bank, Modi pointed out that 49.6 crore people moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, causing the extreme poverty rate to plummet by 90 per cent - from more than one in four Indians to roughly one in 38.

"Employment grew by 13.4 crore in just six years. That is nearly twice the increase in India's working-age population," he added.

The prime minister emphasised that inequality has fallen sharply, with India's Gini Index -- the primary metric used to measure economic inequality -- dropping by over 20 per cent to reach 23.0.

According to the World Bank report, titled 'India Poverty and Equity Brief: October 2026', India's extreme poverty rate dropped from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023.

These estimates are based on the lower-middle-income poverty threshold of USD 4.20 per day and an extreme poverty line of USD 3 per day, measured at 2021 purchasing power parity (PPP).

The report underscored that India has made significant strides in reducing poverty across both monetary and non-monetary metrics over the past decade.

The underlying track 'Thaan Liya' -- sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Tanishkaa Sanghvi -- serves as a powerful anthem of self-belief, perseverance and determination.