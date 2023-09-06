PM Modi asks ministers to download 'G20 India app' ahead of summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advised all the ministers to download the G20 India mobile app ahead of the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi this week. The advice came during PM Modi's interaction with the Council of Ministers meeting ahead of the significant G20 summit in New Delhi. The Prime Minister said that the app would help the ministers to interact with foreign delegates seamlessly.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India has launched the mobile application titled 'G20 India', marking a significant digital milestone ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit to be held in New Delhi.

The app offers users a comprehensive, interactive guide to event-related information. Features of the platform include a calendar for the G20 India 2023 event, resources, media, and insightful details about the G20. The unveiling of the 'G20 India' mobile app amplifies India's ongoing technological advancements and underscores the nation's commitment to leveraging digital tools to facilitate major international events.

The government of India has launched a G20 India app ahead of the G20 summit being held under India’s presidency on September 9-10 this year. The app will function till India’s G20 presidency. According to officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, more than 15000 mobile apps were downloaded globally till Tuesday. The G20 India mobile app will help the delegates to interact with foreign delegates in all G20 countries languages.

Government officials further emphasize that the mobile is also a navigation facility that helps the foreign delegates move from place to place in the country and to the Bharat Mandapam. With the G20 India app, the Indian ministers can overcome language as well as communication barriers with the foreign delegates.

The G20 India mobile app has services built in which people can access in 24 languages. India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.