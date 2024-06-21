PM Modi adorns Assam's Gamosa at Yoga event in Srinagar, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expresses gratitude

TINSUKHIA: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing his "love and affection" for the 'Gamosa' of Assam by adorning it during the International Day of Yoga event in Srinagar.

The Prime Minister was seen adorning a 'Gamosa' of Assam during the 10th International Day of Yoga event at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today morning.

PM Modi had worn it on many occasions earlier also.

"Associated with this beloved Gamosa is the spiritual devotion and solidarity of the devout masses of Krishnaguru Sevashram. On behalf of the people of Assam as well as the devotees of Krishnaguru Sevashram, I express my deep gratitude to Modi ji for once again showing his love and affection for the Gamosa," the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterway said.

Sonowal also performed Yoga at Tinsukia, Assam on the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day.

Sonowal said, "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of the world have adopted Yoga. This is a big achievement for the people of India. This is an ancient culture of the country. If people make Yoga a part of their lives then not only they will stay healthy but also spread morals in society. The solutions that PM Modi has given through Yoga to protect themselves from diseases are a big contribution to humanity. We will work to inculcate yoga among the youth."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today.

This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Several Union Ministers and other leaders performed yoga in different parts of the country.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi to Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.