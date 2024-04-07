Begin typing your search...

PM: Cong manifesto has Muslim League imprint

Modi said the Congress, which existed at the time of the freedom movement, has “ended decades ago”.

6 April 2024 10:38 PM GMT
SAHARANPUR (UP): Virtually equating the Congress with the Muslim League, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the grand old party’s election manifesto reflects the same thought as that of the Muslim League at the time of the freedom movement. Modi said the Congress, which existed at the time of the freedom movement, has “ended decades ago”.

