Pinarayi Vijayan urges expansion of Kerala-TN model cooperative on states' rights

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the cooperation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is based on the principles of cooperative federalism and called for its expansion to other states to curb frequent interventions in their rights.

He was delivering the keynote address at the public meeting held at Vaikom Beach in this district after his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin inaugurated the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, established in honour of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy.

Vijayan, who shares a special friendship with Stalin, said the collaboration between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is a testament to cooperative federalism, highlighting the enduring bond between the two states.

"This cooperation cannot be described in mere words and is demonstrated through actions," he added.

In the current scenario, where there are frequent interventions on the rights of the states, especially economic autonomy, this cooperation should be extended to more states, he stated.

Recalling the spirit of unity during the Vaikom Satyagraha, the chief minister said that the cooperation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as necessitated by the times, will continue to strengthen.

"If Periyar championed the self-respect of individuals, the present times demand that states stand for their self-respect," he said, adding that the two states will continue to strengthen the cooperation required in today’s context.

Referring to the Vaikom Satyagraha, Vijayan said while the denial of access to roads around the Vaikom temple appeared to concern only Keralites, reformers like Periyar saw it as a national matter rather than a regional or Travancore-specific one.

The CM further stated the Vaikom Satyagraha received support from across the country, including from communities such as the Sikhs.

Vijayan said that Periyar took part in the Vaikom Satyagraha on April 13, 1924, following the request of social reformers Barrister George Joseph and K P Kesava Menon, drawing a massive crowd to the movement.

"Acting on orders from the Travancore rulers, he was arrested and imprisoned in Arookutty jail. Following his arrest, Periyar's wife, Nagammai, arrived in Vaikom and mobilised women, campaigning tirelessly to highlight the importance of the Satyagraha," he added.

After his release from Arookutty prison, Periyar rejoined the Satyagraha with renewed vigor, prompting the Travancore government to issue an exile order against him. Defying the order, he was arrested once again and eventually, Periyar and other Satyagrahis were released following the king's death, the CM said.

Periyar's intervention for progressive reforms, such as raising the marriage age for women, granting them the right to choose their own partners, and securing divorce, was historic, he stated.

Nagammai played an equal role in these efforts, and her contributions were evident in Vaikom as well, the CM further said, adding that the couple acted like reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule in Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin felicitated Kannada writer and Vaikom Award recipient Devanur Mahadeva.

Dravida Kazhagam president K Veeramani was the guest of honour.

Kerala Ministers V N Vasavan, Saji Cherian and Tamil Nadu Ministers Durai Murugan, A V Velu, M P Swaminathan; K Francis George MP, C K Asha MLA, Kerala Chief Secretary Saradha Muraleedharan, her Tamil Nadu counterpart N Murukanandam, District Collector John V Samuel, and Municipal Chairperson Preetha Rajesh were present on the occasion.

The Tamil Nadu government established the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Library in Vaikom, Kottayam district, to commemorate the contributions of social reformer E V Ramaswamy, popularly known as "Thanthai Periyar," to the Vaikom Satyagraha.

During his visit to Vaikom last year for the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha, CM Stalin allocated Rs 8.14 crore for the renovation of the memorial and library.

EV Ramasamy, the Dravidian stalwart fondly addressed as Periyar in Tamil Nadu, spearheaded the popular self respect movement in the state with a focus on rational thinking.

Most political parties in TN, including the Dravidian majors DMK and the AIADMK, swear by his principles.

Born on September 17, 1879, Periyar fought for social equality and is a respected leader across political parties. He breathed his last on December 24, 1973.