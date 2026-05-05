PIL has become 'Paisa Interest Litigation' and 'Political Interest Litigation': SC

This observation came from a nine-judge Constitution bench while they were hearing petitions regarding discrimination against women at religious sites, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, as well as the scope of religious freedom across various faiths.

The bench comprised Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.