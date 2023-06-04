Begin typing your search...
PIL filed in SC seeking expert panel to probe Odisha train accident
CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari in Supreme Court seeking an expert panel led by a former Supreme Court Judge to probe the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore.
The PIL also sought a deadline of two months to conclude the probe.
The plea also pressed for the implementation of Kavach to prevent such tragedies occuring in future.
