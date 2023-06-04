Begin typing your search...

PIL filed in SC seeking expert panel to probe Odisha train accident

The plea also pressed for the implementation of Kavach to prevent such tragedies occuring in future.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Jun 2023 6:39 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-04 06:46:12.0  )
PIL filed in SC seeking expert panel to probe Odisha train accident
X

Visuals from the spot

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari in Supreme Court seeking an expert panel led by a former Supreme Court Judge to probe the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore.

The PIL also sought a deadline of two months to conclude the probe.

The plea also pressed for the implementation of Kavach to prevent such tragedies occuring in future.

KavachOdisha train accidentadvocate Vishal Tiwari
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X