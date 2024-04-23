People's experience is that Rahul is not a serious politician: Kerala CM Vijayan

KANNUR: As the voting day in Kerala for the 2024 election nears,Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday continued his attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a non-serious and immature politician.

"Many times when serious political developments happened in the Country, Rahul Gandhi was not here. It is the experience of the people in the country that he is not a serious politician. We refrained from commenting on it because he is from another party and it is their internal issue. But during the time of the general election, coming here and making comments in support of central investigation agencies is highly immature," Vijayan said during a press conference here.

Earlier during his campaign speech in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi had asked why CM Vijayan was being scot-free by the Central investigation agencies for the various scandals against his government though other Opposition leaders are being hounded by them.

Vijayan also refused to criticise the remarks of LDF MLA PV Anvar who asked to examine Rahul Gandhi's DNA to determine whether he was a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The Chief Minister said that one gets strong hitbacks for what one says and acts.

Earlier In a scathing attack, Anvar said that Rahul Gandhi has stooped to such a low level that he lost the right to use the surname of Gandhi. He said that a person who was born into the Nehru-Gandhi family can not act like Rahul.

Meanwhile, CM Vijayan also said that the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Muslim community during the election campaign in Rajasthan's Banswara are defamatory and aimed at communal polarization.

"The derogatory reference to intruders and 'hoarders' is untrue and part of their ideological code. The fact that the Prime Minister himself has come forward to take political advantage by saying communalism during the elections is an illustration of the challenges facing democratic and secular values in the country," he said during a press conference in Kannur.

In an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that the Congress manifesto talks about redistributing wealth to Muslims.