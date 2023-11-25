'People will vote to script new political chapter in Rajasthan'

JODHPUR (Rajasthan): Amid the ongoing polling for 199 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, Union Jal Shakti Minister and senior BJP leader, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, arrived at his designated polling centre in Jodhpur to cast his vote on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, Shekhawat, a Lok Sabha member from Jodhpur, exuded confidence in the BJP returning to power in Rajasthan.

"Before casting their votes, the people will be mindful of the problems that they had to grapple with on the watch of the Congress government, as well as the way women were treated and the atrocities committed on them. Exam paper leaks and corruption also raised serious questions on governance and law and order. I am sure that voters will go into their designated booths after weighing up all these issues and will write a new political chapter in the state," Shekhawat said.

The Union Minister, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter as he arrived to cast his vote, said though the overall voting percentage in the state has increased steadily since independence, there was still scope for a better turnout. He urged people to take people to enlist enthusiastic participation in the festival of democracy while also calling on the media crew to spread the word on the need to ensure maximum turnout.

The BJP has fielded Atul Bhansali from the Jodhpur assembly constituency. He is pitted against Manisha Panwar of the Congress. Polling for 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan began at 7 am on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP.

However, polling in the Karanpur constituency was adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. Voters, who queued up early outside their designated booths, can exercise their franchise until 6 pm. Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair polling in the state, officials said earlier.

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates across 51,890 polling stations.

The high-voltage campaign for the Rajasthan polls ended on Thursday. A total of 1,70,99,334 voters in the 18-30 age group will exercise their franchise this year. Of them, 22,61,008 voters in the age group of 18-19 will get their fingers inked for the first time.

As many as 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting, an official said earlier, adding that 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard, and RAC personnel, as well as 700 companies of the CAPF have been deployed to ensure free and fair polling in the state.

In the 2018 polls, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP finished a close second at 73.

Gehlot took oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.