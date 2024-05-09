People ready for ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge’, says Yogi Adityanath

LAKIMPUR KHERI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the sentiment to ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government was resonating across the nation.

Speaking at a gathering in the Dhaurahara Lok Sabha constituency in Mohammadi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “For the first time in the country, we are witnessing a government completing a 10-year tenure, yet the public is resolutely electing BJP candidates to form PM Modi-led government for the third time, brimming with enthusiasm and determination.”

He said that the sentiment resonating across the nation is ‘Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar’, adding the populace is echoing the sentiment, ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge’.

“The people of India are expressing their gratitude because PM Modi-led government has tirelessly worked towards the development, welfare, and dignity of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated himself to illuminating the future of both the current and forthcoming generations by sculpting a new India,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasised that the new India is gaining global respect.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “This new India is adept at eradicating terrorism and Left Wing Extremism while ensuring border security. Several new development projects are underway, including the construction of highways, railways, metro systems, medical colleges, IITs, and world-class universities across the country.”

Criticising the opposition, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the fact that during the Congress and Samajwadi Party governments’ tenure, poverty often led to starvation and lack of healthcare, resulting in fatalities.

However, currently, 80 crore individuals across the nation receive free ration, the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

“Apart from that, over 60 crore people benefit from health insurance coverage of Rs 5,00,000,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath also invited the people of Lakhimpur to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya after the elections.

He said that upon visiting New Ayodhya and New Kashi, people would get a feel of ‘Satyug’ and ‘Treta Yug’.