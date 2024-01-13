People gearing up to celebrate Magh Bihu in Assam

GUWAHATI: Ignoring the chilly winter conditions, Assam is gearing up to celebrate Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu.





Markets are crowded with people buying various dishes, including Pitha (rice cake), fresh cream, thick creamy curd, golden honey, and different types of Laddus, made from coconut, jaggery, sesame seeds, rice flour, puffed rice, etc.

Bhogali Melas have been organized in various parts of Assam's capital of Guwahati.

Dhrubajyoti Das, a shopkeeper, said that preparations are in full swing to celebrate Magh Bihu and people are coming here to buy traditional delicious food items.

"We have prepared curd and fresh cream in our own house. We are selling curd at Rs 150 per liter and fresh cream at Rs 600 per liter," Dhrubajyoti Das said, adding that the customers' response is good.

Manikut Bayan said that the organizers have organized this Bhogali Mela and given us a place to sell our products.

"Everyone is now in celebration mode. We are selling various delicious food items here and we have received a good response from the customers," Manikut Bayan said. On the other hand, Alkas Hussain, a customer, said that the people of Assam are now gearing up to celebrate Bhogali Bihu.

People have now thronged to the markets in Guwahati to buy delicious foods and have made all preparations to celebrate the biggest festival in the state.

Magh Bihu, or Bhogali Bihu, is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam which marks the end of harvesting season in the local month of Magh during mid of January and the people of the state celebrate the festival with community feasts after the annual harvest.

The night before Magh Bihu is known as Uruka, or Bihu Eve and the people of the state are gearing up to celebrate Uruka on Sunday.



