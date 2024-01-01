People across India enjoy first sunrise of New Year 2024

NEW DELHI: India was amazed with the first sunrise of the New Year 2024. The lovely sunrise view from Odisha's Puri Beach, Guwahati, Kolkata's Howrah Bridge, and Mumbai's Gateway of India left people amazed.

People were seen capturing the beautiful moment and the hues of an exquisite sunrise from across the country.

Here are the visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2024 across cities: People in Maharashtra were seen witnessing the first sunrise of the year 2024 from Mumbai's Gateway of India.





Here is a visual of first sunrise of the New Year from Bhubaneswar, Odisha





Meanwhile, people in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota witnessed the first sunrise of the first of 2024.





Guwahati rings in the new year with the first sunrise of 2024, leaving people amazed and mesmerised.





In Odisha's Puri Beach, a large number of people gathered at Puri Sea Beach to witness the first sunrise in Odisha for the New Year celebration.





The first day of the year 2024 is here and here are the beautiful visuals of the sunrise from West Bengal's Howrah bridge.





A new dawn in the new year 2024 as the Sun rises in Maharashtra's Pune.





As the nation welcomed the year 2024 with various celebrations, some entered the new year with prayers and offerings at temples. Visuals from different places showed people across the nation thronging temples to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year. Devotees throng the Meenakshi Amman temple on the occasion of the new year 2024.





Meanwhile, a large number of devotees throng to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of the new year 2024. Pilgrims who had darshans on the first day of the year said that this is very auspicious for us and we want to start the new year with the blessing of Mata Vaishno Devi.





Individuals worldwide are celebrating a promising New Year filled with resolutions and aspirations. The New Year festivities definitely calls for a grand celebration, catching up with your loved ones and levelling up your aspirations.



































