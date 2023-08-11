'Pay our bills' Karnataka Contractors Association appeal to state government

BENGALURU: A day after Bengaluru Municipal Corporation Contractors approached the state Governor and the BJP leadership seeking a solution to delay in payment of bills, the BJP launched an all-out attack on the Siddaramaiah Government claiming that ministers were asking for 15 percent commission to clear bills. Former Minister R Ashoka said “Now, contractors are alleging that 15% commission is being collected. What is your answer to this? Are you laying the foundation for Lok Sabha elections through collection”?

Facing this fresh attack from the BJP the Congress Government got some relief on Friday when the president of Karnataka State Contractors Association, D Kempanna sidelined himself from these allegation. Kempanna said that the contractors were just asking the government to clear their pending bills. "No, we have not received any complaints. We are only requesting them to release the amount...I am just requesting the state government and we are going to meet the Chief Minister as well," said Kempanna Kempanna however said that if any charges had been made then there should be a fair probe into the same.

“If the BBMP contractors are alleging corruption and if it is true then I will also say that there should be an investigation” he said. The contractors of the city civic body have recently given representations to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy and other opposition leaders seeking intervention in getting pending dues released. They have alleged the government has kept bills pending for the last 26 months.

The BJP leaders have continued their attack on the state government. BJP MLA K Gopalaya said “It’s been 85 days Congress government is running in our State. BBMP contractor has never had to give a letter to the governor for releasing bills. Some contractor has also visited our BJP leaders regarding the issue. I think state congress leaders have given the amount to the centre leadership of Congress for the upcoming parliamentary elections and that is why the government is not realising bills.”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah responded to the allegations against his government through Twitter, and said that “We have not fallen behind the commission, we have fallen behind the corrupt people behind the commission scam.” “Karnataka State Small and Medium Contractors and BBMP Contractors Association already have a discussion with me regarding the release of pending bill amount, and instructions have been given to release the P.O.W works bill. This money will be released as soon as certain works related to release of bill are completed,” said the CM on Twitter.

“In the meantime, Karnataka State Small and Medium Contractors and BBMP Contractors Association have clarified to the media that only a few contractors are accusing the state government of their selfish and malicious purposes,” he said.