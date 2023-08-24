‘Paves way for Mars and Venus missions’

BENGALURU: ISRO Chairperson S Somanath on Wednesday lauded the scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission, and said the project’s success will create an ambition to attempt adventurous deep space missions including landings on Venus and Mars.

“We have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. India is on the Moon,” said Somanath, terming the achievement an “incremental progress” and “a huge one”.

He also applauded the team of scientists’ efforts behind the mission’s success. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people behind this mission,” said Somanath on the historic feat that brought to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.