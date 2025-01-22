Passengers run over by another train after stepping down on tracks near Jalgaon, 6 dead

MUMBAI: At least six persons were killed after they stepped down from their train on the tracks and were run over by another train coming from the opposite direction in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening, Central Railway officials said.

The accident took place near Pardhade station, near Pachora, where the Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire on board around 5 pm, they said.

Pachora is more than 400 km away from Mumbai.

Some passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped down, and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express, said Central Railway's chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

Six to eight persons died in the accident, a district official told PTI.

"Our preliminary information is that there were sparks inside one of the coaches of Pushpak Express due to either `hot axle' or `brake-binding' (jamming), and some passengers panicked. They pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down on the tracks. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing on the adjoining track," a senior railway official told PTI.

"Senior officials are reaching the spot, after which more information will be available," said Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil who is also the guardian minister of Jalgaon.