Parliament Winter session day 10: Highlights of key bills, statements in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in the Lok Sabha on the 10th day of the Winter session of Parliament.

She will also move for leave to introduce the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023, to provide immediate effect for a limited period of provisions in Bills relating to the imposition or increase of duties of customs and excise.

Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will move the Post Office Bill, 2023, to consolidate and amend the law relating to the Post Office in India and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Rajya Sabha, to be taken into consideration.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be making statements on the status of implementing recommendations from various reports regarding the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 384th Report of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 377th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Department of Space.

Additionally, Union Minister Raosaheb Dadarao Danve will make a statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 16th Report of the Standing Committee on Railways on "Performance of Rail Land Development Authority" pertaining to the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board).

YSR Congress Party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu will table a report on the 357th Report on the government's action following the recommendations and observations in the 351st and 358th reports on "Demands for Grants 2023-24 of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports" and "Research-based Education and Anusandhan Scenario in Sciences and Related Fields."

BJP MP Pralhad Joshi and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will move a motion, "That this House do agree with the Forty-sixth Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on 12th December 2023." Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and steps taken to bring them back to India.

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore have also given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha to discuss the investigation into allegations against the Adani Group and the intentional delay of the Central Government in initiating the census excise, respectively.