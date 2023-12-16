Parliament security breach: Plea in Delhi court seeks FIR copy, meeting with accused Neelam

NEW DELHI: In the December 13 Parliament security breach case, accused Neelam's family has submitted an urgent application in a Delhi court seeking permission to provide a copy of the FIR and requesting a meeting with her through her counsel.

The plea filed before the Aditional Sessions Judge of Patiala House Courts said the family of the accused, accompanied by their advocate, visited the Sansad Marg police station to obtain a copy of the FIR and to meet Neelam.

They found that the case had been transferred to the Special Cell ACP's New Friends Colony branch.

As per the application filed before the court, at the Special Cell office, the officials said that the designated officer is unavailable, leading to a five-hour wait.

It further said that despite requesting the investigating officer for a copy of the FIR copy and permission to meet the accused, Neelam's family members were denied any such access, prompting the need for a court order.

The application argued that these actions are in contradiction to the liberty accorded to the accused by procedural laws and Constitutional articles.

The plea sought the court's intervention in granting permission for obtaining the FIR copy and arranging a meeting with the accused, pointing out the importance of upholding procedural rights and Constitutional principles in the interest of justice.

The court has issued a notice to Delhi Police and posted the matter for next hearing on December 18.