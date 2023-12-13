Parliament security breach: LS Speaker Om Birla condemns intrusion

NEW DELHI: After the security of Parliament was breached, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ordered a "high-level inquiry" into the incident in which two people jumped into the house chamber from the visitor's gallery with coloured smoke canisters. LS Speaker lauded the Lok Sabha members, security personnel, chamber staff, and marshals for rising to the occasion and capturing the perpetrators.

"The incident that happened today is a topic of concern for all of us and is serious as well...A high-level investigation is being done and accordingly, action will be taken. A comprehensive review will be done regarding the security in the House. He said in 2001 too central paramilitary forces and other security had made collective efforts and prevented a terror attack on Parliament.

"This has also been sought by members of Parliament. What improvements can be made in the security measure will be assessed after discussing it matter with members," Birla said. "The security will be further strengthened in consultations with the members, I will be discussing the matter with leaders of all political parties," the Speaker said.

The Speaker adjourned the House till 11:00 am tomorrow. On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said.

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue. Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

