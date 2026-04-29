Over 1 lakh farmers contributed land to make Ganga Expressway possible: Yogi Adityanath

HARDOI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded farmers for their crucial contribution to the construction of the Ganga Expressway, noting that over one lakh cultivators provided land for the project, enabling its timely completion.
"More than one lakh farmers across 12 districts contributed land for this expressway. I thank all the 'annadata' farmers whose support has made this project a reality," Adityanath said, addressing a gathering ahead of the inauguration ceremony.
At an event in Hardoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 594-kilometre access-controlled Ganga Expressway, which connects Meerut to Prayagraj and passes through 12 districts.
The foundation stone of the project was laid by the prime minister in December 2021, Adityanath said, adding that the expressway has now been completed within a stipulated timeframe, reflecting the government's commitment to infrastructure development.
He said the project would not only ease transportation but also boost the state's economy, industrial growth and employment opportunities.
Adityanath said that around 18,000 acres of land were acquired from farmers for the expressway. Nearly 7,000 acres were separately earmarked for developing industrial clusters and logistics hubs along the corridor.
Highlighting the broader impact of the project, he said the expressway would serve as the backbone of Uttar Pradesh's economy and accelerate the vision of a "Developed India" by strengthening connectivity, agriculture marketing and regional development.
Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union minister and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, and other dignitaries were present at the event.
The 594-kilometre Ganga Expressway, the longest in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the western and eastern parts of the state while facilitating faster movement of goods and services, officials said.