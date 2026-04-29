Over 1 lakh farmers contributed land to make Ganga Expressway possible: Yogi Adityanath

"More than one lakh farmers across 12 districts contributed land for this expressway. I thank all the 'annadata' farmers whose support has made this project a reality," Adityanath said, addressing a gathering ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

At an event in Hardoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 594-kilometre access-controlled Ganga Expressway, which connects Meerut to Prayagraj and passes through 12 districts.