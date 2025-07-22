Oppn doing 'gundagardi', India not a dharamshala: BJP on protests against SIR in Parliament

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday slammed opposition parties over their protest against the Bihar voter list revision, accusing them of resorting to "gundagardi (hooliganism)" so that foreigners, including Bangladeshi and Rohingya "infiltrators", can get the right to vote in elections.

Opposition members forced adjournments in the Lok Sabha by raising slogans and waving placards against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also staged a protest over the issue in the Parliament House complex.

The opposition MPs gathered on the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the SIR exercise, alleging that it amounts to stealing elections. They also held placards reading "SIR: Stealing Indian Rights" and "SIR: Subverting Indian Republic".

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the opposition parties, saying so much hue and cry is being raised over the SIR in Bihar because those who base their politics on Bangladeshis and infiltrators are scared.

"According to the Constitution, only Indian citizens can vote in elections. What is the problem if that is being checked? India is not a dharamshala," the former Union minister told reporters in the Parliament complex.

In Bihar's Araria, Kishangang and Purnia, more Aadhaar cards than the districts' population have been made, Prasad claimed.

"Shouldn't this matter be looked into? Should it not be checked if someone is listed as a voter in more than one booth?"

Union minister Giriraj Singh also attacked the opposition, saying it is trying to build pressure on a constitutional institution with its tactics so that it can run it their way.

"You (opposition parties) are doing 'gundagardi' with the Constitution, you are trampling the Constitution under your feet," the Begusarai MP charged.

"Do they (opposition) want foreigners, be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, to get the right to vote? If this is what they want, they should state it clearly," Singh told PTI when asked for comment.