Operation Sindoor finest example of self-reliance in defence sector: Rajnath

PUNE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed 'Operation Sindoor' as the finest example of self-reliance in India's defence sector, noting that the majority of equipment used by the armed forces during the mission was indigenous.

India has now "broken the barrier" that had existed since Independence, and the government has given a strong push to manufacturing weapons within the country, Singh said.

In the last 10 years, defence production has increased from Rs 46,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The government's target is to take domestic defence manufacturing to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029 and increase defence exports to Rs 50,000 crore, he said.

The Union minister was addressing the 6th convocation of the Symbiosis Skills & Professional University in Pune.

"We have started working towards becoming atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in the defence sector. In the initial phase, it was difficult because we were trying to transform the entire system. Since Independence, we have been dependent on other countries for weapons. It had become a necessity for us to buy defence equipment from abroad, and indigenous production was almost non-existent," he said.

"We have given a strong push to manufacturing weapons within the country. This was not easy at all, as the nation had slipped into a comfort zone regarding defence procurement. We had become habitual of buying weapons from other countries," he said.

There was neither the "political will" to produce weapons domestically nor the legal framework to promote defence manufacturing, Singh noted.

The youth of the country also lacked the inspiration to help India become self-reliant in this sector, the defence minister pointed out.

"The situation was not conducive for us; in fact, it was adverse. But even in such circumstances, we did not stop. We took every possible step to promote defence manufacturing, and today, those efforts are yielding visible results," he said.

"You must have seen the bravery of our armed forces during Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor is the finest example of self-reliance in India's defence sector as the majority of the equipment used by the armed forces was indigenous," he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor in May this year to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 persons.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "charismatic leadership" was evident during Operation Sindoor.

"India has been promoting the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family - and it is the only country that spreads this message. We do not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion," he asserted.

"But terrorists from a neighbouring country killed Indian citizens in Pahalgam after questioning their religion. Yet, see the restraint of the Indian armed forces - when we killed them, it was not on the basis of religion but based on their deeds," the minister said.

He said in the last 10 years, defence production has increased from Rs 46,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with the private sector contributing Rs 33,000 crore.

"It is our target to take domestic defence manufacturing to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029 and, at the same time, increase defence exports to Rs 50,000 crore," he added.

Singh stressed the importance of skills in the current era and said youth are at the centre of global transformation.

"In this ever-changing world, where new technologies emerge every day and old things are replaced, skill is the key. In the current scenario, having a skill is not enough - the ability to apply that skill is equally important," he said.

He emphasised that knowledge must be put to use in real life. "India has the advantage of being a young nation, and if our youth possess the right skills, no one can stop India from moving ahead. Our demographic dividend will become more powerful if it is backed by skill," Singh said.

After 2014, India moved towards the vision of a "New India", and PM Modi consistently spoke about initiatives such as Skill India, Start-Up India and Stand-Up India, the minister pointed out.

"He understood that if India has to become self-reliant, its youth must be skilled. After coming to power in 2014, we promoted skill development by setting up a dedicated ministry," Singh added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the convocation.