Op Sindoor proved there is no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

GANGAIKONDA CHOLAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Operation Sindoor showed the world the way India would respond if its sovereignty was attacked and that the cross-border military offensive has created a new self-confidence across the country.

Operation Sindoor also proved that for enemies and terrorists targeting India, there is no safe haven, Modi said in his address at an event here to honour the Chola emperor Rajendra Chola.

The event marks the birth anniversary of the iconic Chola king Rajendra Chola-I which is celebrated as the 'Aadi Thiruvathirai' (the birth star of the king is Thiruvathirai in the Tamil month of Aadi) festival.

Regarding Operation Sindoor, "the world saw how India responds if someone attacks its security and sovereignty.

"Operation Sindoor proved that for enemies of India, for terrorists, there is no safe haven. When I came here from the helipad, the 3-4 km distance suddenly became a roadshow, and everyone was praising Op Sindoor."

"Operation sindoor has created a new awakening, a new self-confidence across the country. The world has to realise India's strength," the PM asserted.

Modi further said the names of emperors Raja Raja Chola, and his son Rajendra Chola-I are synonymous with India's identity and pride and announced that grand statues would be built for them in Tamil Nadu. These statues will be "modern pillars of our historic awakening," he added.

Further, Modi said several people spoke about UK's Magna Carta while commenting on democracy. However, the Chola-era 'Kudavolai system' predated it, he said. The system followed during the Chola era was over a 1,000 years ago.