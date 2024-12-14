One Way Express Special Train to be operated from Bengaluru to Howrah; check details here

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Dec 2024 10:45 AM IST
    Express Train (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of one-way Special Train in Bengaluru – Howrah Sector to clear extra rush of the passengers as given.

    Train No. 06585 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah One-Way Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10.15 am on December 14, 2024 (Saturday) and reach Howrah at 9.45 pm, the next day (1 Service).

    The train will consist of two AC Three Tier Coaches, nine Sleeper Class Coaches & two Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly), a railway release said.

    South Western RailwayExpress TrainsSpecial trains
