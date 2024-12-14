One nation, one election concept against spirit of idea of India: CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami

JAMMU: Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Saturday voiced opposition to the Centre's move to implement "one nation, one election", saying the concept is against the spirit of the "idea of India" and will harm the country's federal structure.

He appealed to everyone to rise above their political affiliations against this "anti-people" decision.

Talking to reporters here, Tarigami also expressed his resentment over the delay in the restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and urged the BJP-led Centre to respect the verdict of the people of the region by ending the dual-power system in the Union Territory.

"In our opinion, the one nation, one election concept is against the spirit of the idea of India and its federal structure, which is giving protection to the country's huge diversities," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said.

He said India is the world's largest democracy and it is this democratic element that strengthens different cultures, identities and religious faiths, and keeps the country together.

"These diversities are the real face and real strength of India that helped thwart all attempts in the past to disintegrate the country. The foundation of the country is strong and its structures are relying on these diversities to prosper," Tarigami said, seeking measures to strengthen the diversity, instead of doing anything that could harm it.

He said this concept of "one nation, one election" is not good for the country.

"The issues resonating during Lok Sabha and state elections are completely different. The municipality or panchayat elections cannot talk about state or national issues. So what is the relevance of clubbing all together?" the Left leader asked.

"We appeal to people to look at the negative impact of the move on the unity of the nation. It will cause cracks in the federal and democratic system and strengthen dictatorship," he said.

Tarigami said the consequence of "one nation, one tax" is in front of everyone. "All the tax is getting deposited with the Centre. The share is released to those states that bow down before the Centre.... Opposition parties can also come to power, but they are deprived. They are not punishing a particular party but the people in general," he said.

There is another slogan of "one nation, one language", Tarigami said and wondered "what is wrong to have different languages as we have been living together for decades".

"This is tyrannical attitude and its outcome will not be good for the country," he said.

Referring to the August 2019 development when Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked and the erstwhile state bifurcated into Union territories, the CPI(M) leader said there is no headway in restoring the promised statehood to Jammu and Kashmir till date.

"How many months have passed since the formation of the National Conference-led coalition government (in Jammu and Kashmir)? The cabinet has passed a resolution that was handed over to the Centre soon after the formation of the government in October, but there are no results," he said, referring to the solicitor general's statement in the Supreme Court on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Continuing his tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tarigami said the lieutenant governor was given more powers before the formation of the government in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that this sheds light on the Centre's intentions.

"People have given their mandate, so what do you want to achieve with this dual-power strategy? Is it going to strengthen democracy? The verdict of the people should be respected so that their faith in democracy remains intact.

"If that faith is lost, it will give rise to extremism and it is neither good for Jammu and Kashmir nor for the country," he said.