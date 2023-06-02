Odisha triple train accident: How did the derailment happen?

CHENNAI: At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

According to officials, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express travelling to Howrah derailed at Bahanaga Baazar in the Balasore district and fell on the adjacent tracks.

These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and its coached capsized too.

Later, a goods train was also involved in the accident as the coached of the Coromandel Express hit its wagon after getting derailed.

The incident happened around 7 pm.

Several people were trapped under the derailed coaches and locals were seen assisting rescue personnel. However, darkness was hindering the mission, officials said.

Rescue teams from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, NDRF have been mobilised.