Odisha train crash: North Western Railway issues helpline numbers

JAIPUR: In view of the train accident in the Balasore district of Odisha, the North Western Railway has issued helpline numbers for the convenience of passengers.

A spokesperson said that passengers or the general public can get related information on numbers 0141-2725806 and 0141-2725804.'

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed grief over the tragic accident that took place on Friday evening. The accident involving three trains -- Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express, and a goods train -- killed at least 261 people an