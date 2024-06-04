Odisha assembly polls: CM Naveen Patnaik trails in Kantabanji, leads in Hinjili

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was trailing by 1,158 to his nearest rival Laxman Bag of the BJP in Kantabanji assembly seat, as per the ECI.

However, the BJD supremo was leading by 1,163 votes over his nearest rival Sisir Kumar Mishra in Hinjili assembly seat, the other constituency he is contesting, in Ganjam district.