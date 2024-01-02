Nurses from Kerala known for their skill: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

ERNAKULAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the Centenary celebration of Ernakulam Government School of Nursing at Ernakulam Town Hall.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that Kerala's nurses were known in the world for their expertise, skill, care, and kind behavior. "Nurses are symbols of charity. Nurses are seen by all as symbols of love, mercy, and benevolence.

Nurses are expected to provide not just care but complete humane care. Every nurse should think of herself as a descendant of Florence Nightingale, who ran to every soldier writhing in pain with a lantern in one hand and a jar of medicine in the other," CM Vijayan said.

He further said that the invaluable care by the nurses was greatly recognized. "Our nurses have earned a place in Malayalee's mind who risked their lives during Nipah and Covid.

Lini who sacrificed her life treating Nipa virus patients is in our memory. Lini Puthussery is an unparalleled symbol of nursing service. Realizing this, the government is ready to confer an award in Lini's name for the best nurse in the government sector every year." The Chief Minister said that the dedication of people like Nurse Lini should be recognised.

"The standard of nursing education in the state is relatively high. The culture of seeing nursing as a service rather than a profession is unique to Kerala. Anyone can recognize the positive change that has taken place in the field of nursing in the last seven and a half years. Nurses in government service have good salaries, service conditions, and promotion opportunities in Kerala," he added.

He further said that during his previous tenure strong intervention was made in private hospitals. "As a result, the minimum salary for nurses in private hospitals has been fixed at Rs 20,000. This is a huge relief. Even during this government, serious interventions are being made in the field of nursing," he added.

He also said that the government is committed to increasing the number of nursing education opportunities to be suitable for the global labour market.

"For the first time in history, 1,020 B.Sc Nursing seats have been newly added this year in government and government-allied sectors alone. 400 seats in the government sector, 420 seats in State Institute of Medical Education and Technology (SIMET), 150 seats in Center for Professionals and Advanced Studies (CPAS) and 50 seats in the Cooperative Academy of Professional Education (CAPE)," he further said.

With this, the number of merit seats in government and government-controlled sectors has increased to 5,627. Also, 100 more seats have been added to General Nursing in the government sector as compared to the previous year.

With that, the total number became 557, he added. He said that his government sanctioned the course MSc Mental Health Nursing in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha. "16 people will get admission initially.

Reservations are allowed for transgender persons in the field of nursing. Also, 79 posts have been created for six newly started government nursing colleges.

There are many opportunities in the field of nursing in many parts of the world. The government has decided to continue to increase the number of seats.

The government is implementing schemes in such a way that the children of our country can benefit from various possibilities. The government has also decided to organize foreign language courses for the nurses who are looking for work in foreign countries.

Discussions are being held with various countries and agencies for this purpose," the CM said. He further said that colleges of nursing must be able to equip children and provide such opportunities when they arise.

"Our children should become excellent in service and language," he added. Health Minister Veena George presided over the function held at Ernakulam Town Hall.

The souvenir release was done by Minister Veena George. Kochi Municipal Mayor Adv. M Anil Kumar received the souvenir.

K J Maxi MLA, Head of State Health Department Dr K J Reena, District Medical Officer Dr K Sekina, Ernakulam General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr R Shahirsha, Directorate of Health Services ADNS B. Beena, Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council President P Ushadevi, Kochi Corporation Health Standing Committee Chairman T K Ashraf, Divisional Councilor Padmaja S Menon, Ernakulam NHM District Program Manager. C Rohini, Govt. Nursing School Principal PC Geetha and PTA President V K Ashraf spoke.