NTA announces NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 after paper leak row

NEET-UG 2026, conducted on May 3, was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The exam, considered the country's largest undergraduate medical entrance test, was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres and involving over 22 lakh candidates.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which registered an FIR under provisions related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court recently granted seven days' CBI custody of five accused arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak case. The accused include Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar and Yash Yadav. According to the court, the investigation is at a "very nascent stage" and points towards a larger conspiracy involving the circulation and sale of leaked question papers to candidates for large sums of money. The cancellation of the examination triggered protests by student organisations across several states, with opposition leaders also questioning the credibility of the examination system and demanding accountability from authorities. (ANI)