Nothing like democracy, Kim Jong Un government in West Bengal: Giriraj Singh

PATNA: In a strong criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in West Bengal, Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted on Friday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appears to be heading a government akin to that of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the state, where democracy is conspicuously absent.

"There is nothing like democracy in West Bengal. There seems to be a Kim Jong-Un government there. Adhir Ranjan has said that it would not be new even if there was a murder. This is Mamata Banerjee's democracy," stated Giriraj Singh.

According to sources, the ED officials' car was attacked and its windows were broken when they were traveling in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday night.

Addressing the incident on Friday, the BJP spokesperson asserted that two to three ED officials were injured in the attack, alleging that it was carried out by Trinamool Congress 'goons' and Rohingya Muslims who had illegally crossed into Bengal.

Addressing reporters at a press conference in the national capital on Friday, the BJP leader claimed that CM Mamata was presiding over a 'Jungle Raj' (reign of things) in the state.

"The ED officers, who were carrying out an investigation, came under attack by TMC goons and Rohingyas, who infiltrated Bengal. Jungle Raj is prevailing in West Bengal under the very nose of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," the BJP leader said.

Congress' senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also criticized its ally, the TMC, following the attack on the ED team, stating that there is "no law and order in the state".

"After the attack by goons of the ruling government on ED officials, it is clear that there is no law and order in the state. Today, they were injured, tomorrow they can be murdered. Such a thing would not come as a surprise to me," he said.

However, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has called the Congress leader "an agent of the BJP".

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is an agent of BJP," Kunal Ghosh said.

On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

The ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case.

Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1.

The Trinamool Congress leader's supporters started protesting outside the leader's residence while the raid was underway and later on a mob attacked ED officials and vandalized their cars, according to ED officials.

Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us."

Several BJP leaders have condemned the incident and hit out at the ruling Trinamool government.