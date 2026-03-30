Not right to play politics over war: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi

She also asked what plan does the government have to bring Indians stranded in the Gulf out of harm's way.

Her remarks came a day after Modi accused the Congress of making "dangerous" remarks that could put Indians living in the Gulf at risk to gain political advantage.

Asked about the PM's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex, "Lives are in danger because bombs are raining from above. What is he doing about that? What is the plan for bringing people out of harm's way? It is not right to do politics on these things, on war."