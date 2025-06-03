No 'Thug Life' release in Karnataka on June 5, no apology warranted: Kamal Haasan to HC

BENGALURU: Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Thug Life' will not be released in Karnataka on June 5, the scheduled date for the pan-India release of the much-anticipated movie, its producers on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court, which rapped the actor-politician for refusing to apologise for his "Kannada was born out of Tamil" remark.

Observing that a "single apology could have resolved the situation," Justice Nagaprasanna said,"freedom of expression cannot be extended to the extent of hurting someone's sentiment, of a mass in particular...Spoken words cannot be taken back, and they can only be apologised....you cannot unscramble the scrambled egg."

However, the counsel for Kamal Haasan asserted that the comments by the actor were not made with "malice" and thus did not warrant an apology."It is not ego at all," he argued and submitted that the screening of the movie would not be insisted upon in Karnataka till the issue gets resolved through dialogue with KFCC.

The court also scheduled the next hearing on June 10 for the plea by Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, seeking adequate security for the movie's release in the state amid widespread protests and a boycott call by the KFCC following the actor's remark. The KFCC has also demanded that Haasan apologise.

Observing that the actor's recent statement has stirred the hornets' nest and triggered certain unrest in Karnataka among the people, the Judge said it has undermined the sentiment of language attached to the people of the state.

"There are many ways of clarifying, but only one way of seeking apology," the court noted, as it recorded Haasan's letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) did not include an explicit apology. The Judge also observed that languages may be many, but the country is still one, and there can be no division there.

The remarks made by Haasan at a promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming Tamil film 'Thug Life' sparked a backlash in Karnataka, prompting the KFCC to announce that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan apologised.

In response, the production company co-founded by Haasan filed a plea before the High Court seeking protection for the film's release.

"The learned senior counsel submitted that the petitioner is not, for now, willing to screen the movie in Karnataka, unless he would encourage a dialogue or a trialogue with the KFCC. In that light, the learned senior counsel submits that the matter may be adjourned to enable them to have a dialogue, and if there is any settlement that is arrived at between the parties about acceptance of what is communicated to KFCC, the issue would be put at rest," the Judge said.

Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for Haasan, read out the actor's letter to KFCC, which said his recent statement in connection with the evolution of Kannada language was "misunderstood" and that his words were taken "out of context". The actor also said his love for the Kannada language is "genuine".

"He has sincere love for Kannada and meant no offence," Chinnappa said, adding that the communication was issued immediately after Haasan returned from a promotional event in Dubai.

Noting that, according to Haasan's counsel, the letter is in response to the demand for an apology, the Judge said, "but the word apology is not found in the communication...."

"....on all these factors, and also in the light of the fact that of the statement of the senior council on instructions that the screening of the movie would not be insisted upon in the state of Karnataka till the issue gets resolved, till the dialogue/trialogue would yield any results.

Therefore, the matter is adjourned to June 10 at 3:30 pm for further hearing and

formal notice may have to be issued, he added.

While acknowledging the tone and intent of the letter, the court underlined that an apology "even a symbolic one" was missing. "Only one sentence was to be added. It is not compulsion; that is the grace he (Haasan) should have," said Justice Nagaprasanna. "You are not an ordinary man, correct? You are a public figure," he said.

Chinnappa maintained that the comment was not made with malice and thus did not warrant an apology. "An apology is needed when there is malice, not for a misunderstanding."

Meanwhile, KFCC, in a statement, said if Kamal Haasan wishes, it was ready to meet and discuss the issue. But reiterated that the actor must withdraw his comment on the Kannada language and apologise.

Earlier in the day, Justice said that the actor's statement had hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and questioned his refusal to offer an apology.

"Language is an emotional and cultural identity of a people," and stressed that no individual has the right to make comments that undermine the pride of an entire linguistic community, the court observed.

Justice Nagaprasanna asked, "Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born out of another. A single apology could have resolved the situation."

"No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments," he further said, emphasising the emotional and cultural importance of certain elements to the people.

"Jala, Nela, and Bashe (Water, land, and language) are crucial to citizens. The division of this country itself was based on linguistic lines," he observed.

Pointing out that C Rajagopalachari made a similar statement but apologised for it, he said, "....If Rajagopalachari could tender a public apology 75 years ago, why can't you (Kamal Haasan)? For your commercial interest, you have approached this court seeking police protection for a situation created by you," the judge said.

When Chinappa was reading out Haasan's letter, expressing pain regarding controversy over his comment, the Judge said, "leave aside, it pains me and other things. Say that I have made a statement without looking into the history, so I'm sorry for it. Rajagopalachari had done this. He said sorry."

Chinappa said: "The whole problem has arisen, there is a movie .... Thug Life has become a little Thuggy here. All I need is some protection because, quite clearly, the release of the movie cannot be stopped by anyone... Neither the KFCC nor the Karnataka government can stop."

"There is some support also from the Karnataka government for it. A statement made by an actor, even assuming the very worst, I looked at the statement in its entirety. I personally felt there was no intention to deride a language or to be derogatory to a particular language. That does seem to have been the intention at all....," he added.

Expressing confidence that actor Kamal Haasan will abide by the Court's decision, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar appealed to Kannada organisations not to protest in front of the theatres, creating a law and order situation.

Reacting to the controversy, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa slammed Haasan for "speaking insensitively" about the Kannada language and said that he must respectfully apologise to Kannada and Kannadigas.

The former Chief Minister said apologising does not make anyone smaller, nor does arrogance make anyone greater.

Earlier in the day, Haasan's party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, put up posters in Chennai supporting its leader with “truth needed no apology” slogans.