"No guarantee when Congress MLAs will join...": PM Modi in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Launching an attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that whenever someone talks about 'corruption', 'appeasement' or 'Dynastic Politics', the picture of BRS and Congress comes to people's mind, adding that there is no guarantee as to when Congress MLAs will join BRS.

"Whenever someone talks about corruption, appeasement or Parivarvaad (Dynastic Politics), the picture of BRS and Congress immediately comes to their mind. Both Congress and KCR are equal sinners in destroying Telangana," PM Modi said in Karimnagar on Monday.

The trust of Telangana is in the BJP. Whenever one talks about development and prosperity, they see the BJP, he added. He further said, "there is no guarantee as to when Congress MLAs will join BRS". "Votes for Congress means votes for the BRS; it means the possibility of KCR coming to power again! There is only one way to oust KCR from power - choosing the 'Lotus'," he alleged.

The Prime Minister said that the Parivarvaadi leaders of these parties are concerned only about their own children, not yours. "Congress and BRS are alike! The Parivarvaadi leaders of these parties are concerned only about their own children, not yours! They will leave no stone unturned to ruin the future of your children.

Their goal is to ruin you, Telangana and this country," he added. The Prime Minister is in the state to campaign and promote for BJP's candidates as the state is slated to hold assembly elections on November 30. Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are also holding public rallies and roadshows in the state in an attempt to woo the voters.

All major political parties in the state, including Congress, BJP and BRS, have stepped up their campaigning processes with the last date of campaigning on Tuesday before the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank.