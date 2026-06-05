No divide in INDIA bloc, says Raut; calls TVK 'alternative friend' of alliance

In a major setback for the opposition alliance, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said on Thursday that it would stay away from the alliance's meeting in New Delhi on June 8 because the Congress would be taking part in it.

After the results of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections announced last month, the DMK had accused the Congress of backstabbing and betraying it for offering post-poll support to actor-politician Vijay's fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for government formation.

The Congress had contested the assembly polls as part of the pre-poll alliance with the DMK.