No change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 8, 15, and 22 due to PM's swearing-in event

NEW DELHI: The Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President, said an official statement from President's Secretariat.

Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, top officials from Delhi Police conducted a thorough security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Special security measures have also been arranged for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. In addition to on-ground security, Delhi Police issued a public advisory on Friday announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The advisory prohibits the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, which aims to prevent any potential threats from criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists during the swearing-in ceremony. Delhi police said in a tweet on X, "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them," the advisory read.

The public advisory further said that the prohibition will be effective from June 9 to June 10, 2024. Violators will face penalties under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The security measures follow the formal appointment of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister by the President of India on Friday. Meanwhile, letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also given to the President. Earlier on May 7, a BJP delegation from Varanasi handed over the 2024 Lok Sabha victory certificate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. They arrived from Varanasi to New Delhi on Thursday to present the certificate to PM Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had his first meeting with the people of Kashi on Thursday evening after winning from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency. He was overwhelmed with emotion during this time. BJP leaders from Varanasi presented him with the certificate of victory upon reaching Delhi," as per a BJP press release. After the vote count on June 4, the Varanasi District Magistrate presented the certificate to BJP leaders.

Notably, PM Modi has defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai with a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. Prime Minister Modi received 6,12,970 votes while Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ather Jamal Lari was in the third position with 33,766 votes."PM Modi respectfully accepted the certificate, calling it a mandate from the people," the release said.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.