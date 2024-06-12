Nirmala Sitharaman begins second term as finance minister: Preparing for historic FY '25 budget

NEW DELHI: Nirmala Sitharaman assumed her role as Finance Minister for a second consecutive term on Wednesday and will soon present the final Budget for FY '25, setting the direction for the Modi 3.0 administration.

Upon her arrival at the North Block office, she was welcomed by Finance Secretary T V Somanathan and other high-ranking officials. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present, having taken charge the previous evening.

Sitharaman, known for implementing second-generation reforms, is poised to make history by presenting her seventh Budget in a row.