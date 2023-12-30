Nijjar killing: No info, says MEA on Canada’s claims

NEW DELHI: Days after reports from Canada suggested that the country’s police are close to arresting two men believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India on Friday said it has no information on the matter.

“We certainly do not have any information on that,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. His remarks to press came when asked about a media report that said Canada may arrest two suspects in Nijjar’s killing “within weeks”.

The report said two suspects did not leave Canada after the incident.