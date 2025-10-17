NIA chargesheets Bihar worker for alleged conspiracy with LeT to plot attack in TN and J&K

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted a migrant labourer from Bihar for allegedly conspiring with Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), while working in TN, to carry out attacks in Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir.

The accused, identified as Akhalatur @ Mohammed Akhlaque Mujahid from Katihar district, was chargesheeted on Friday before the NIA Special Court in Poonamallee, Chennai.

According to the NIA press release, Akhalatur was employed at a private construction site in Chengalpattu, when he was initially arrested by the local Kayar police in April this year for his involvement in "anti-national activities and planned to attack UP CM" The NIA subsequently took over the investigation due to the case's "gravity."

The investigation revealed that the accused was in contact with LeT handlers in Pakistan through cyber space. The chargesheet alleges that he conspired with them to target "Kafirs" (a term for non-believers of Islam) in Tamil Nadu.

"Investigations further revealed that Akhalatur also tried to contact arms and weapons dealers with the intent to purchase weapons to execute a Jihadi style attack to destabilize the country," the NIA stated. The agency added that his plans were thwarted by the timely intervention of the NIA and other security agencies.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 13(1)(b) and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act).

The case, registered as RC-01/2025/NIA/CHE (Akhalatur LeT and Salafi Ideologue case), remains under investigation as part of the agency's ongoing efforts to "curb radicalization and violent extremism in India."