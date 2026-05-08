NGT issues notice to Delhi govt, others over encroached forest land in Chattarpur

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has sought responses from the Delhi government and others on a plea alleging encroachment and illegal construction of a bridge on forest land by some farmhouse owners in Chattarpur.
The green body was hearing a petition seeking issuance of directions for the removal of all illegal constructions and encroachments on a land plot owned by the first department at Mahabalipuram Green, Bhati Khurd, in Chattarpur, with consequential directions for taking appropriate legal action against the violators.
A bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel noted the allegations that the forest land had been encroached upon by certain farmhouse owners who were carrying out illegal construction of a bridge on the said land.
In an order dated May 7, the bench said, "Prima facie, the averments made in the original application raise substantial questions relating to the environment"
It then issued notices to the Delhi government and other authorities concerned.
The matter has been posted on May 25 for further proceedings.