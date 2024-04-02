Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has extended 'Y' category security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Punjab, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural, sources said.

This security provision is exclusively for the state of Punjab, aimed at ensuring the safety of the aforementioned leaders.

Sushil Kumar Rinku, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, and Sheetal Angural, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), recently made headlines by joining the BJP.

Notably, Rinku's inclusion in the BJP's list of six Lok Sabha candidates for Punjab, with a nomination from the Jalandhar reserved seat, further solidified his prominence within the party ranks.

The decision to provide 'Y' category security was prompted by intelligence inputs from the Intelligence Bureau, citing potential threats following the entry of these two politicians into the BJP fold. This move underscores the significance of ensuring the safety and security of political figures amidst the fervor of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.