NEET paper leak: Youth Congress protests, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Led by Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra, party workers marched from the Youth Congress office towards Raisina Road before being stopped by police barricades.

Addressing protesters, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that the BJP-led Centre had "completely failed" in protecting the future of students.

"The NEET paper leak is a major issue, and the BJP government is responsible for this failure," Chib said.