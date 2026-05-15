NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends Lokhande to 6-day CBI custody

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta allowed the agency's plea seeking six days' custodial interrogation of Lokhande, who had been arrested from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, and brought to the court on a transit remand.

During the proceedings, the CBI submitted that Lokhande gave the leaked paper to co-accused Shubham, which he had received from another accused, Manisha Baghmare.

The central probe agency said the larger conspiracy needs to be unearthed, and that the investigation was still in its early stages, and at a crucial juncture.

Lokhande's lawyer said he was not given the grounds of arrest, and he was made to give his signature on plain paper. Earlier in the day, the court sent five other accused to seven days' CBI custody.