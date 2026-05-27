NEET exam leak: Court sends paediatrician, Physics tutor to 5 days' CBI custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Latur-based paediatrician and a Physics tutor arrested in connection with the case linked to the NEET-UG exam leak case to five days of CBI custody.
Special Judge Vidya Prakash, who was the acting Duty Metropolitan Magistrate on Wednesday, was hearing the agency's plea to interrogate both the accused, Dr Manoj Shirure and Physics faculty teacher Tejas Harshadkumar Shah for five more days and allowed the plea.
Now, both the accused will be produced before the court on June 1.
The agency arrested Manoj Shirure for allegedly playing a "key role" in facilitating three students, including the son of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs the Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Maharashtra's Latur, in getting Chemistry questions from NEET paper setter P V Kulkarni.
The agency had already arrested Montegaonkar in the case.
Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics teacher at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre, was also arrested for his involvement in the case.
Shah allegedly received the leaked Physics questions for NEET UG 2026 from the arrested accused, Manisha Havaldar, they said.
With this, the total number of arrests made in the paper leak case went up to 13, the officials said.
On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.