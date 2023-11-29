NCPCR notice to Bihar govt on scrapping school holidays on major Hindu festivals

PATNA: The National Commission of Protection for Child Rights (NCPCR) has served notice to Bihar government seeking its response within one week as to why holidays in government schools on major Hindu festivals have been proposed to be scrapped from next year.

The notice was served on behalf of NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanungo where it has said that the commission has received a complaint regarding a notification issued by the Education department of Bihar.

As per the fresh notification for year 2024, the education department has cancelled the leave on Hartalika Teej, Janmastami, Mahashivratri, Ram Navami, Saraswati Puja, Rakhi, Teej and Jitiya.

The education department's notification scrapped holidays on many Hindu festivals and enhanced the same of Muslim festivals.

The education department has mandated 220 days of study for the students. However, the leave of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Juha and Muharram have been enhanced from two days to three days. Even the summer vacation has been enhanced from 20 days to 30 days for the year 2024.

The commission has asked the chief secretary to look into the matter and while in accordance with the RTE Act 2009, take immediate action in the matter to ensure all children get equal opportunity of celebrating their religious festivals.