NCP split: Decisions taken by Ajit Pawar group legal, says LS MP Tatkare

MUMBAI: Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday said decisions taken by the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party were within the "legal framework" and these were being presented before the Election Commission of India with supporting documents.

The NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

The ECI is hearing petitions filed by the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions over the party name and symbol.

"Our legal representatives have made a detailed presentation supported by documents to the ECI stating the decision taken by us is within the framework of law. The decision we have taken under the leadership of Ajit Pawar is right and appropriate," Tatkare told reporters.

Raigad MP Tatkare has been appointed Maharashtra unit chief of the party by the Ajit Pawar faction.

The Election Commission on October 6 met the warring factions of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar over their claims to the party name and poll symbol.

NCP founder Sharad Pawar was present at the personal hearing of the rival factions called by the Election Commission.

Ajit Pawar, who had moved the Election Commission staking claim to the party name and poll symbol, submitted that he had the support of 42 of the 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, six of the nine MLCs, all seven MLAs in Nagaland and one member each in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The Sharad Pawar faction has maintained there is no split in the party and that a few mischievous individuals have defected from the organisation for their personal ambitions.