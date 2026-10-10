NCP (SP), Uddhav keen to have DMK in opposition bloc: Sule

"We are in dialogue with the DMK and Uddhav Thackeray. The NCP (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are both in talks with the DMK. We are very keen that they be with us in the INDIA alliance," she said.

On speculation about Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) holding back-channel discussions with the government, Sule said dialogue was essential in a democracy.

"In any democracy, you have to have dialogue. How can there be a loggerhead? This is our politics," she said.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Baramati and her party's invitation to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a women's event in December, Sule said leaders from different political parties could engage with one another for a common cause.

"We have invited Priyanka Gandhi for a very big issue of women in December," she said, adding that the event had been scheduled for December 16 but Priyanka would be unable to attend.

"If, for a good cause, people meet across the board, there is good debate, there is good dialogue, something good will come out of it," Sule said.