New bloc buzz: DMK MP Kanimozhi meets old allies

Kanimozhi’s outreach gathered pace with a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree residence in Mumbai’s Bandra, followed by separate discussions in Delhi with Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule.

Uddhav personally welcomed Kanimozhi and honoured her with a ceremonial golden shawl.

The discussions reportedly covered the defeat of the delimitation Bill, the Congress’ approach towards the BJP and the future of the INDIA bloc.

More significantly, the leaders are understood to have discussed the space for regional and smaller parties within the Opposition camp and the possibility of greater coordination among them.

For the DMK, the immediate issue may be delimitation. But the larger question now appears to be whether regional parties can find enough common ground to create political space beyond the BJP-Congress contest.