NCP leader Praful Patel resigns from Rajya Sabha

CHENNAI: Praful Patel, who was nominated as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra by Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has resigned from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"Praful Patel, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha). representing the State of Maharashtra, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha on 27th February 2024," the release read.

Patel, a former Union Minister, was among the key leaders who backed Ajit Pawar's decision to walk out of the NCP then headed by Sharad Pawar last year. Patel was the working president of the undivided NCP.